WALLACE, Idaho - Shoshone County Sheriff's Office says K9 Lulu helped deputies in the arrest of two suspects on drug charges.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday, February 20 for a vehicle leaving Wallace.
During that stop, Deputy Ben Abshire deployed K9 Lulu and the results of the investigation led to the arrest of the suspects. Both were booked into the Shoshone County Public Safety Building.
William Pierre, 33, was booked for possession of a schedule II controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Evelyn Franks, 26, was booked for possession of marijuana and failure to display ID to law enforcement.