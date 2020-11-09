Shoshone County Sheriff looking for overdue hunter in Bumblebee area
The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for an overdue hunter. 
 
According to the Sheriff's Office, they are looking for a 40-year-old man in the area of FS-796 in the Bumblebee area. 
 
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the search as well as air support from Spokane. 
 
Information will be updated as it is received. 
 

Tags