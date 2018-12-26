Needless to say, the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office had quite a 48-hour period to end the past week.
Between Thursday, Dec. 20 and Saturday the 22nd, the Sheriff's Office helped located two missing individuals from the St. Maries area, track down two people who had to make an emergency aircraft landing near the Magee Airstrip, and locate two separate groups of snowmobilers in the Clarkia area.
Thursday evening, SCSO was contacted by family members reporting two men missing from St. Maries who may have traveled into Shoshone County. Friday, deputies drove around 360 miles in the Avery and Calder area in an attempt to locate any sign of the two men or their vehicle.
After observing a set of tracks going through a tunnel on the Avery side of Moon Pass but not returning, deputies traveled by snowmobile over Moon Pass. Crews found Donald Peterson and Johnathan Manning stranded in the snow north of the Loop Creek drainage turn off.
Upon contact, it was determined that medical assistance was needed and a Two Bear Air responded to airlift Peterson to an awaiting ambulance. Manning and two dogs were transported by deputies and volunteers to the Sheriff's Office in Wallace.
While attending to Peterson and Manning, SCSO received report of a down aircraft near the Magee Airstrip. Volunteers from Silver Valley Search and Rescue were redirected and sent to the area of the Magee ranger station.
Upon arrival, it was found that two people experienced mechanical issues and had to land their plane on a remote snow covered airstrip. The two subjects made contact via radio to Spokane Airport requesting assistance, and found shelter at the old Magee Ranger Station until help could arrive. Both were uninjured and were later transported to the Wallace area.
Saturday, the SCSO was contacted regarding two different groups of three snowmobilers lost or overdue in the Clarkia area. Both groups were riding in different areas of Shoshone County and were later located.
The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office had the following statement along with some recommendations following a hectic two-day period:
In a 48 hour time span, the Sheriff’s Office had several remote search or rescue type events. Now that winter has slowly crept up, this is a good time to make sure all proper safety and winter gear is in order. It is also recommended to travel or recreate in groups or leave a known travel route or return time with someone, so in the event something happens, first responders have as much information as possible. It is also important to remember that normal summer time travel routes may be closed or not maintained for winter travel. Moon Pass for example is closed to vehicle travel during this time of year and if found behind barricades and a rescue team has to respond, you may be charged and have to provide reimbursement. The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank District 1 Fire , Two Bear Air, Silver Valley Search and Rescue and all the volunteers that responded during these incidents over the weekend including Bruce Vanbroeke, Rick Smith, Preston Elliott, and Caden Crandall.