SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's help in locating a man missing from Mullan.
John Wild aka "Pops", 86 of Mullan, was last seen driving his grey 2011 Chevy Impala with Nevada plates "pops1". His last known location was Nine Mile Rd. toward Black Cloud near Wallace around 9:30 a.m.
After pinging his phone around 4 p.m., Wild's last known location was shown to be in an isolated area of Montana. Mineral County deputies searched the area, but were unable to locate him.
A second ping gave a location four miles south of the Silverton tower, but deputies were unable to locate him in that area.
SCSO deputies have been searching for Wild on established travel routes and main arterials in Shoshone County. They say Wild travels over Dobson Pass to the CDA River Road frequently. Deputies continue to check all those areas.