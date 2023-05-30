WALLACE, Idaho - They see the unimaginable on a daily basis - the horrific crime scenes, the blood, and the agony.
The conversation of mental health in law enforcement has been a topic of discussion for years, but according to Shoshone County Sheriff Holly Lindsey, mental health has not been properly addressed in law enforcement.
“I’m sick of the stigma of seeking help if you’re not feeling well, if you’re feeling down, or you’re feeling anxious. This job will do it you,” Sheriff Lindsey said.
Sheriff Lindsey has seen things no one should have to see.
“And I’m not proud of this, but historically, law enforcement has not handled mental wellness with employees very well,” Sheriff Lindsey said.
Last week, NonStop Local KHQ reported a murder-suicide in Wallace involving a pregnant mother and her 2-year-old son.
Horror beyond comprehension.
“A lot of times it’s just hard to let it go and you see a lot of things that keep you up at night. I know a lot of people struggle,” Sheriff Lindsey said.
Including Sheriff Lindsey herself.
“I’ve been in law enforcement for 19 years and I’ve struggled with depression. I’ve struggled with substance abuse here and there. It wasn’t until last year I started seeing a counselor myself,” Sheriff Lindsey said.
It’s something Sheriff Lindsey is open about to try and break what she calls the stigma in law enforcement.
“Maybe if they see that I’m open about it and I’m reaching out to get help, that’ll convince them that it’s okay to do it,” Sheriff Lindsey said.
Setting a standard in Shoshone County. A place she believes in and has roots there.
“Every day you put your uniform on and you’re giving a promise and commitment to do whatever you can and protect where you live and protect the people here,” Sheriff Lindsey said.