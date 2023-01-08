SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - Investigators with the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) are investigating three unrelated deaths that happened on Jan. 7.
While the SCSO has identified two of the decedents and alerted their families, they have not publicly released their names.
SCSO is investigating the death of an elderly woman who was found in her home in the Beaver Creek area. They are also investigating the death of a man who was found in the rugged terrain southeast of Smelterville following a previous welfare check and attempt to locate.
Investigators with the Idaho State Fire Marshal's and SCSO are investigating the death of an unidentified person who was found in an RV that caught fire in Kingston.
While SCSO shared information on all three incidents in the same release, they said the deaths were unrelated. The sheriff's office did not specify if they believed any were results of crimes.