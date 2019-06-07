REPUBLIC, Wash. - One person has barricaded themselves into a home after allegedly firing shots at Washington Department Fish and Wildlife officers.
A tactical response team is on scene.
WDFW officers were serving a warrant for wildlife tracking and illegal hunting at the home when the officers heard gunshots.
One person complied with officers and exited the home.
Incident is ongoing. Story will be updated once more information becomes available.
After making contact, the officers heard what they believed to be a gunshot inside the residence, which contained two individuals. One individual complied with officer directions to exit the residence, while the second did not and is still inside.— Washington State DFW (@WDFW) June 7, 2019
Previous Coverage:
The Mayor of Republic, Washington says shots have been fired in a remote area of Ferry County.
Mayor Elbert Koontz says there are officers on the scene but no additional details about the situation were readily available.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office has also confirmed that they are sending a SWAT team to a call in Ferry County.
KHQ is working on gathering more information on the situation.
This is an ongoing situation and will be updated as more information becomes available.