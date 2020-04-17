Sunshine today should be enjoyed because we have changes on the way for tomorrow. Temperatures today are set to rise into the mid to upper 60's for the metro area with a light wind in place. All in all it's a nice mild day. Heading into the late afternoon hours and tonight we will expect increasing cloud coverage. Our blanket of clouds tonight means we only drop down to the 40's.
Tomorrow our next system will be making an impact. We will expect to see spotty showers pushing in during the afternoon hours. It looks like it will take most of the day before the system is done with the Inland Northwest. Thunderstorm chances will be possible so please keep that in mind if you were planning on a Saturday afternoon stroll. The expectation is that temperatures will be a bit cooler compared to today, but after we get past Saturday things are looking up. More sunshine, warmer temperatures and drier conditions are on the way.
