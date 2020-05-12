Showers are expected to continue across the Pacific Northwest tonight, but models are indicating after noon they will become more spotty in nature. Thunderstorms are possible this afternoon too. If you are outside and you hear thunder please seek shelter indoors. Temperatures today are only topping off in the mid 50's.
Low pressure off the coast will continue to drive in showers with mostly cloudy skies for tomorrow. Thunderstorms could bring small hail and downpours. Daytime highs are anticipated to be slightly warmer hitting the mid 60's. Shower chances remain pretty steady through most of the 7 day forecast.
