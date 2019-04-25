After a very mild week of weather, some changes are upon us as we head into the weekend. A weak system will move through on Friday bringing a chance for some rain showers, mainly before 10am. Some pop-up showers & thunderstorms could also develop in the late afternoon, especially across NE Washington and the northern Idaho panhandle. The wind will also start to pick up with gusts to 30mph possible by the afternoon and evening.
The wind will continue to blow, and even get stronger, on Saturday as a second system approaches. Look for showers developing in the afternoon, some of which could be fairly heavy, and winds gusting upwards of 35mph. Blowing dust is also a concern as it is planting season in Central Washington.
This system starts to move out Saturday night/Sunday, but leaves behind cooler air. Our high temperatures drop down into the 50s for the weekend and the start of next week. Overnight low temperatures could approach freezing from Saturday night-Wednesday, with widespread frost a concern. Make sure you're ready to cover up any sensitive plants!
-Blake