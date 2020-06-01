Showers move through southeast Washington and North/Central Idaho today with daytime highs reaching into the upper 60's. We clear out overnight setting up for a nice start to our Tuesday. Brief high pressure will bring sunny skies and 70 degree temperatures to the Inland Northwest through the end of the week, before our next system rolls in for the weekend.
Showers Linger for Southeast Washington & North Central Idaho
- KHQ Chief Forecaster Leslie Lowe
