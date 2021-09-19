Scattered showers continue across the Inland Northwest throughout Sunday evening. Conditions begin to clear up during the overnight hours. Monday, sunny skies greet us as temperatures gradually warm to the upper 60s. A ridge of high pressure builds across the region resulting in a quiet weather pattern for much of the week.
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
61°F
Fair
66°F / 46°F
8 PM
59°F
9 PM
56°F
10 PM
54°F
11 PM
52°F
12 AM
50°F
