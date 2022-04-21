SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Shrine Circus in Spokane Valley is about more than just having fun!
The proceeds from the circus, all get donated to Shriners Children's Hospital Spokane, benefiting families and the hospital.
The proceeds benefit thousands of families receiving care at Shriners Spokane, including 9-year-old Zoey Hodson.
Zoey was born with the most severe form of spina bifida.
Her mother, Jackie Hodson said since she was born, Shriners has been there, and put braces on her legs just 37 days after she was born.
Jackie said they were told that Zoey would never walk.
But, if you ask Zoey what her favorite thing to do is, she'll tell you, "running around."
"If you want to see a kid ruin a set of braces in six months, here she is. Shriners has worked wonders with us, and whatever it takes to make sure she can run around, and live the life that she loves best," said Jackie.
The Shrine Circus runs Thursday through Sunday this weekend and to buy tickets you get them at the ticket booth outside the tent.