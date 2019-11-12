SPOKANE, Wash. - A sister and brother who were arrested following a downtown Spokane incident that left two woman with gunshot wounds have each plead not guilty to multiple serious charges, including attempted murder.
Destiny and Emmanuel Tensley each pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning in court. Trials for 24-year-old Destiny and 20-year-old Emmanuel have been scheduled for February in 2020.
Police arrested the Tensleys following a shooting near Borracho Tacos & Taqueria on W. Sprague early Sunday morning, Oct. 27. as they were attempting to drive away.
While investigating the shooting, two woman arrived at the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Upon interviews with the Tensleys and the victims, officers learned it was not a random act and both parties knew each other.
Destiny and Emmanuel were initially charged with two counts of first-degree assault and released from jail. However, they also now face charges including two counts of attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and two counts of drive-by shooting.
