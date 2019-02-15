Sick of the snow, Spokane woman decides to do something about it

SPOKANE, Wash.- A North Spokane homeowner who was sick of looking outside and seeing white, decided to do something about it. She used food coloring to change the appearance of her front yard.
Kitty Conley told us she started by first building some turrets, then she decided to add the food coloring, and now she wants to turn her entire front yard into a castle, including a moat.
We asked her if she hoped other people would start doing this, and she said, “it would sure make Spokane a brighter place.”
Kitty lives in the 4500 block of North Addison if you want to check it out for yourself.