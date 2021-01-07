WASHINGTON D.C. - Following the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, photos of the inaugural platform are circulating social media, comparing past ceremonies to yesterday's siege.
The platform is built at the U.S. Capitol every four years when a new, or returning, president is inaugurated. Other ceremonies, like when members of Congress and the Supreme Court are sworn in, also take place on the platform. However, construction typically begins a year ahead of the next expected ceremony.
About a month ago, President-Elect Joe Biden's inaugural committee told CNN that 75-80% of his ceremony would be virtual. The platform was still built and completed.
The platform is constructed entirely from scratch for each inaugural ceremony and is designed to blend architecturally with the U.S. Capitol.
To show perspective about how many people were at the U.S. Capitol yesterday, the platform is more than 10,000 square feet and traditionally holds more than 1,600 people for swearing-in ceremonies.
On top of the platform, the bleachers built above the platform on the Upper West Terrace, traditionally hold another 1,000 people and often include choirs and other guests.
On Wednesday, pro-President Trump supports stormed the U.S. Capitol and flooded where the inaugural platform is built.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.