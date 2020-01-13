SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A Sacramento girl may be grounded for the rest of 2020 after creating a major police response over a sign she said was a joke.
According to the California Highway Patrol, they were alerted to a car driving on State Route 99 south of Sacramento.
People began responding the car due to a child in the backseat holding a piece of paper reading, "Help me, she's not my mom!! Help!!"
Six CHP officers responded to the car, conducting a "high-risk traffic stop."
Officers made contact with the driver which is when they realized the girl was lying.
The child's mother was completely unaware of what was being done in the backseat.
CHP said that this is a good reminder to parents to be aware of what their children are doing in the back seat at all times.
