So the plot chickens…I mean thickens.
A sign has been posted at the site of a rumored location for a Chick-Fil-A in north Spokane. Needless to say, this feeds into the back-and-forth drama the community has experienced in hopes of one day landing a restaurant serving the nationally-popular chicken sandwiches.
The sign is a notice through the State Environmental Policy Act indicating a building permit application being filed.
The proposed use continues to be listed as documents filed in June hinted at: Construction of restaurant w/drive thru, approximately 4833 square feet; 80 parking stalls, associated curbing, sidewalks, landscaping, trash enclosure, storm water infrastructure and site lighting."
The location of 9304 N Newport Hwy, next to the Home Depot and Walmart in north Spokane, has been used by an auto dealership.
The applicants listed include Chick-fil-A and Carlos Arias, a California project engineer who has been involved in previous attempts at building other Chick-Fil-A's in the northwest.
The SEPA application is in progress and public comments are due in just over a week on Wednesday, Aug. 7.
Public comments are welcomed to be sent to the City of Spokane Planning and Development department, with attention to Dean Giles. He can also be contacted at 509-625-6121.
KHQ's Patrick Erickson is looking into this story Tuesday.
Documents filed last month with the Department of Ecology initially hinted at the possible Spokane location. Chick-Fil-A couldn't confirm any locations in the community at the time, though that could be due to the fact that the building permit has not yet been obtained.
It looks like we may be one step closer to finally seeing a @ChickfilA in #Spokane! This sign has just gone up here at this location on the Newport Highway. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/hk1i4gcCqB— Patrick Erickson KHQ (@patrickerickson) July 30, 2019