The signal at Highway 95 and Kathleen Ave. has been removed following a DUI crash Sunday, and will likely not be replaced for a few months.
The Idaho Transportation Department says traffic on the highway is currently free-flowing with stop signs on Kathleen Ave.
Right turns off and onto the highway are the only turns allowed, as drivers aren't able to make left turns or cross the highway or intersection
Instead, drivers are advised to use Government Way and Ramsey Rd. to access to nearest signals on US-95 at Dalton Ave. and Neider Ave.
ITD says traffic will likely be configured this way for a few months. They are investigating the structural integrity of the signal's bases and exploring immediate options to replace the structure.
A permanent solution will likely be incorporated into the ITD's construction plan over the next two summers on US-95 in CdA.