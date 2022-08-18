POST FALLS, Idaho - A major warning from Post Falls first responders Thursday after a significant increase in fentanyl overdoses.
Post Falls Police Captain Mark Brantl says they’ve seen a huge increase in overdoses.
20% of deaths this year were related to fentanyl overdoses.
So far this year, the fire district has administered 63 doses of Narcan, a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose. Meanwhile, the Post Falls Police Department has administered 40 doses.
“I’ve been doing this for 30 years, and that has really changed the game. Whatever is on the street right now and is nothing like we’ve ever seen before,” Kootenai County Fire and Rescue Chief Christopher Way said.
Captain Brantl says his department is making drug-related arrests weekly if not nightly.
This past weekend, Post Falls emergency crews responded to four overdoses, with two of them being fatal.
It’s happening in surrounding communities as well, Kootenai County first responders were called to three this weekend. In fact, Craig Etherton, the PIO, told KHQ Thursday that they responded to an overdose just that morning.
“I want to stress to the parents that they’re talking to their kids about the dangers of synthetic medications that are out there. It’s not safe and is nothing to play with. This is dangerous,” Post Falls Police Captain Mark Brantl said.
Authorities want opioid users to know that they can get Narcan at most pharmacies in the area. It’s also important to note that Idaho has the Good Samaritan Law. If someone overdoses, the law protects the reporting party from arrest.