A Series of storms will move into the PNW beginning today and will remain active through the weekend.
Storm #1 moves in tonight, bringing 1-2" of snow in the overnight hours, impacting your morning commute. And with another 1-4" expected for Spokane/CDA throughout the day, your evening commute will also be compromised. Winter weather advisories are in place for the metro area, Cascades (Valley floors 6-16", Above 4500 ft 2 feet of new snow is likely) and northern panhandle mountains (3-8" Valley floors,6-10" Mtns) .
Heavy snow is also expected for the NE mountains and northern panhandle of Idaho, with 5-9" of new snow expected and winter storm warnings in place from tonight through Thursday morning.
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT... A winter storm will impact much of central to eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle on Wednesday. Precipitation will start out as snow for much of the region Wednesday morning with a transition to rain as a wedge of warm air extends across the eastern basin, Palouse and into the Spokane-Coeur d'Alene corridor. Storm total snow accumulations will depend on how aggressively warm air surges northward. Heavy snowfall is most most likely in northeast Washington and the northern Idaho Panhandle. Mountain passes in the Cascades and north Idaho will also receive significant accumulations. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, Oakesdale, Tekoa, Uniontown, Downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley, Airway Heights, Cheney, Davenport, Rockford, and Fairfield. * WHEN...From 1 AM Wednesday to 4 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute and may impact the evening commute on Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will transition over to rain on the Palouse in the afternoon. A rain-snow mix will also be possible in Spokane Wednesday afternoon and evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Currently in Spokane
28°F
Cloudy
28°F / 20°F
9 AM
28°F
10 AM
29°F
11 AM
30°F
12 PM
30°F
1 PM
30°F
Most Popular
Articles
- KHQ EXCLUSIVE: "It's shock and trauma on a daily basis." Family of Spokane/Coeur d'Alene Living Magazine publishers speak out after COVID tragedy
- Governor Jay Inslee provides additional aid to Washingtonians receiving unemployment benefits
- Spokane's Wandering Table to close permanently
- Five car crash reported on TJ Meenach bridge
- AP source: Trump signs massive funding bill, averts shutdown
- Planning to travel in 2021? You may need a COVID-passport
- Washington State Department of Health creates new position for former Spokane Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz
- House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
- Suspect car flashes headlights at ambulance transporting gunshot victim
- Police searching for 13-year-old Lincoln County girl, reported as a runaway
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
KHQ Breaking News Alerts
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
KHQ Daily Weather
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
KHQ Daily e-Newsletter
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
© Copyright 2020 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.