A Series of storms will move into the PNW beginning today and will remain active through the weekend. 
Storm #1 moves in tonight, bringing 1-2" of snow in the overnight hours, impacting your morning commute.  And with another 1-4" expected for Spokane/CDA throughout the day, your evening commute will also be compromised.  Winter weather advisories are in place for the metro area, Cascades (Valley floors 6-16", Above 4500 ft 2 feet of new snow is likely) and northern panhandle mountains (3-8" Valley floors,6-10" Mtns) . 
Heavy snow is also expected for the NE mountains and northern panhandle of Idaho, with 5-9" of new snow expected and winter storm warnings in place from tonight through Thursday morning.   

Tags