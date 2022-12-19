SPOKANE, Wash. - If you like cookies and variety, you'll be excited to know Spokane is one step closer to having Crumbl Cookies!
The Utah-based company applied for a building permit in September. Now, signs are officially up at the soon-to-be location on the corner of Lincoln and Division in north Spokane.
The first storefront opened in 2017 in Logan, Utah after co-founders and cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley set out on a journey of creating the best chocolate chip cookie.
Today, the company is known for its weekly-changing menu, high-quality cookie experience and signature pink box. Right now, the closest location is in Coeur d'Alene.
"I personally pick the lineup each week in our weekly-rotating menu," Hemsley said. "I try to pick cookies that appeal to everyone while still providing a variety of new and exciting flavors. We typically try to include a chocolate or vanilla base, something frosted, then add more unique flavors."
It's unclear when the Spokane location will open, but NonStop Local has reached out to Crumbl Cookies to hopefully get an answer soon.