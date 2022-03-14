KIRKLAND, Wash. - Eloise Dubois, reported missing on March 12, was located today and is safe.
Last updated on March 14 at 5 p.m.
Washington State Patrol has issued an Silver Alert for 77-year-old Eloise Dubois, who was last seen in Kirkland on March 12.
A friend reported they had dinner that evening, but Eloise never returned home. A tracking app showed her last location in Tukwila on March 14, but her cellphone is no longer operational.
Dubois has early onset dementia.
She was last seen in a read sweater, khaki or grey pants, and tennis shoes with dangling earrings and glasses. She is 5'10" and roughly 170 lbs, with greying brown hair and hazel eyes.
The car she was driving is a 2001 light blue Toyota Prius, possibly with a springer spaniel sticker on the rear window, and a Washington license plate, number ASU3908.
Anyone who may have information on Dubois's current location should call Kirkland PD at 425-577-5656.