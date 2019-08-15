Update August 15, 2019:
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Gail Smith, 76, who went missing from his Malott home Wednesday evening has been found in Federal Way.
Previous Coverage:
MALOTT, Wash. - The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office needs your help in locating 76-year-old Gail Smith who went missing from his home oat 462 Chiliwist Road in Malott Wednesday evening.
According to the Washington State Patrol alert, Smith suffers from dementia and was last seen driving his silver 1999 Chevy Tahoe with an Iowa handicap license plate, #IZ578.
Smith is described as a while male who is 5-feet, 8-inches and weighs around 130 pounds.
He has brown eyes, white hair and wears glasses.
If you've seen smith or know where he is, you are asked to call the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office at (509) 422-7232.