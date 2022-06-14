Breaking graphic

The silver alert for a missing 89-year-old man out of Lake Stevens has been cancelled. He was found in Nelson BC, Canada. 

Last Updated: June 15 at 7:30 a.m.

A Silver Alert has been issued for an 89-year-old man who's on the way to eastern Washington.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) says he has health/memory issues and unexpectedly left in the family RV with license plate BHK9797. It's a cream colored Winnebago.

WSP says the man doesn't have his necessary medication and that his family believes he's in danger.

