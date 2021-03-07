UPDATE: 6:15pm
The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office has canceled the Silver Alert for 84-year-old Dewade Creveling. The Sheriff's Office said in a release Creveling was found and he will get in touch with his family.
Previous Coverage:
The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for an 84-year-old man who has not been seen since Friday.
Officials said Dewade Creveling made no mentioning of leaving to go anywhere. His car is missing and Creveling is known for picking up hitch hikers.
Creveling is described at 5'8" tall and 150-pounds. He has brown eyes and grey hair and usually wears glasses.
Officials said he is driving a white 2016 Chevrolet Silverado with Washington plate C93406H.
If you see him you are asked to call 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.