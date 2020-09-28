Silver Alert issued for Clarkston man who was headed to Spokane but did not arrive

William Moore

SPOKANE, Wash. - Authorities have activated a Silver Alert for a Clarkston man who was heading to Spokane but did not arrive. 

According to the Asotin County Sheriff's Office, 89-year-old William Moore left his home at 1121 Liberty Circle in Clarkston on Saturday, Sept. 26, at approximately 1:00 p.m. to head to Spokane. 

Moore is described as a white man, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 180 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black veteran hat, a button-up shirt and blue jeans. 

Moore suffers from dementia and is driving a green 1998 regular cab Dodge Ram pickup truck with Washington registration C08112J.

