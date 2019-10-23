WALLA WALLA, Wash. - A silver alert has been issued for a missing endangered woman from the Walla Walla area.
The Walla Walla Police Department and area law enforcement are searching for 80-year-old Carol Marie Wells, who was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Pearl St. in Walla Walla.
Police say she is known to go on long walks around the area and sometimes gets lost. She was last seen wearing beige-colored slacks.
Walla Walla Search & Rescue has been activated. If you have any information or are able to locate her, please notify WWPD Dispatch at 509-527-1960
