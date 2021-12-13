SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for assistance locating 74-year-old Dwayne "Dewey" Leistico. He was last seen shortly after noon on Dec. 13 on the 3100 block of N. Division, near Pounders Jewelry.
Leistico has medical ailments that can leave him confused and susceptible to harm if he does not take medication as scheduled.
Leistico was last seen wearing a military veteran baseball hat, a forest green jacket, and blue jeans. He was walking with a cane and is 5'8" and approximately 185 lbs.
If you have information about Leistico's whereabouts, call crime check at (509)456-2233 and reference incident #2021-20213007. If you see him, call 911 and keep him in sight until first responders arrive.