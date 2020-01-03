KELLOGG, Idaho - Silver Mountain is offering discounted lift tickets next weekend in celebration of the resort's "Jackass Day."
"52 years ago, our mountain debuted as a ski hill named Jackass Ski Bowl," Silver Mountain said in a post. "Now, we are celebrating our history by offering the original price of $12 lift tickets!"
You read that correctly. On Friday, Jan. 10, skiers and snowboarders can ski/ride all day long for just $12.
In case you can't make arrangements for Friday, the resort will also offer $12 lift tickets for the "Jackass Night Ski" the next day. Night ski tickets will cost just $12 from 3-9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11.
A live band, One Street Over, will be performing in the Moguls Lounge at Silver Mountain from 6-9 p.m. the evening of the Jackass Night Ski.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.