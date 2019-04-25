Skiers & snowboarders in the Inland Northwest will now have an option of a season pass involving two area ski mountains.
Silver Mountain and 49° North have announced a new combo pass for the 2019-20 winter season, including full-season passes for both resorts.
Prices begin at $459 for adults and $329 for youth passes. Other options for the combo pass include Police/Fire/Military/EMS discounts at $399, senior discounts ($299-$349) as well as youth (7-17) at $329 and children (6 and under) at $45.
Those who have already purchased a season pass have the option of upgrading to the combo pass by contacting Silver Mountain. 49 Degrees North says the current sale ends on Sunday, May 5.
For more info on rates for the combo pass, click here: https://www.isalessite.com/silvermt/Catalog/Default?fbclid=IwAR0RQuNgQI8gB3RlDd3pXAuUFz_Y46En8qUaFpGZGiAY-oPTMOA5pIJxY4w
Silver Mountain resides in Kellogg Idaho, while 49° North is in Chewelah, Wash. 49 North was recently sold to an affiliate company of Silver Mountain at an undisclosed price.