KELLOGG, Idaho - Before an avalanche trapped at least four people at Silver Mountain Tuesday morning, the area where the avalanche occurred had actually been closed off.
According to the Silver Mountain Lift & Trail Report, which was published at 9:00 am on Tuesday, the Wardner Peak area was listed in 'Closed' status and it had not been groomed.
Silver Mountain skiers also described lots of soft new snow and wind on the mountain Tuesday.
Another skier told KHQ that he heard avalanche bombs going off on Wardner Peak.
According to the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office, four people were located after the avalanche occurred at approximately 11:00 am. The conditions of the people who were found have not yet bee released.
Search efforts are still underway.
