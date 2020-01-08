UPDATED ON JANUARY 8, 2020 AT 10:06 P.M.
KELLOGG, Idaho - Search and Rescue crews have suspended the search for a missing skier on Silver Mountain for the night.
According to the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office, approximately 80 search and rescue crew members helped probe the debris field Wednesday in search of the missing skier.
Search efforts will resume Thursday morning. Silver Mountain will not operate the resort's Ski Hill while crews search the mountain.
KELLOGG, Idaho - Silver Mountain Resort will not operate their Ski Hill Thursday, Jan. 9 while search and rescue crews continue to look for a missing skier believed to be trapped in avalanche debris.
According to a Facebook post made by the resort, the missing person has still not been located by search and rescue crews. The resort's ski hill will remain closed while crews continue their search.
Eight people, including the missing skier, became trapped in an avalanche in the Wardner Peak area of Silver Mountain on Jan. 7.
Two people were killed and five were injured. The identities of the eight people have not been released.
