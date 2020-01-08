KELLOGG, Idaho - Silver Mountain Resort will not operate their Ski Hill Thursday, Jan. 9 while search and rescue crews continue to look for a missing skier believed to be trapped in avalanche debris.
The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office says approximately 80 search and rescue crew members were out probing the debris field Wednesday in search of the missing skier, but the search was ultimately suspended late Wednesday night.
Search efforts will resume Thursday morning. Silver Mountain will not operate the resort's Ski Hill while crews search the mountain.
Eight people, including the missing skier, became trapped in an avalanche in the Wardner Peak area of Silver Mountain on Jan. 7.
Two people were killed and five were injured. The identities of the eight people have not been released.
