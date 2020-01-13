KELLOGG, Idaho - Silver Mountain will be closed on Wednesday, January 15, to allow employees a chance to recuperate following a deadly avalanche last week.
"We value all of our employees' health and wellness, and want to give them a much needed break," a Facebook post from the resort said.
49 Degrees North will be having a special operating day on Wednesday and will honor all Silver Mountain season passes.
On Tuesday, January 7, an avalanche swept down Silver Mountain's Wardner Peak area, killing three people and injuring several others. Subsequent search efforts continued on the mountain for several days.
