Silver Valley Search and Rescue raising money for drone project

SILVER VALLEY, Idaho. - The Silver Valley Search and Rescue (SVSR) team is raising money for a drone project aimed to improve their search abilities.
Most search and rescue missions are suspended when it gets dark due to limited visibility and resources. According to SVSR, a search with the same search crew is 80% successful during the day and 20% successful at night.
This comes with a risk that the missing person might not survive the night.
Drones will allow SVSR crews to conduct searches with no danger to their staff. One crew member would fly the drone while others review the photos and video.
"In recent software developments we've found that using software to analyze the drone data we can find things that aren't even visible to the human eye," said SVSR in a Facebook post.
Their goal is to raise $18,000 for the drone. If you are interested in donating, visit the Silver Valley Search and Rescue Facebook page.