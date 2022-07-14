SILVER VALLEY, Idaho - Silver Valley residents have been experiencing issues with their Verizon cell phone service for multiple months.
“I think I am going to switch. It’s unsafe not to be able to use your cell phone. None of us have landlines. We’re talking about opening the swimming pool, we have all these festivals going on in town and our cell phones don’t work. It’s nuts,” Amy Lynn, a Wallace resident, said.
Lynn is a North Idaho native and says she has never seen the service this bad.
“The last month has been absolutely unbelievable. You can’t send a text, you can’t get an email, you can’t make a phone call! And it doesn’t matter where you go. If you plug into someone's WiFi you still can’t use your phone,” Lynn said.
The same goes for Joe Hill, who has lived in Wallace for 45 years.
“I have never seen it this where it lasted this long and continues to be this poor,” Hill said.
The cell phone service is affecting areas in and around the Silver Valley.
Many people told me today that they have filed complaints with Verizon. The multi-billion dollar company has responded similarly to each customer.
One resident sent KHQ a message they received from Verizon. It states, “If you can find a company that can give you better service, you may port out and keep your phone numbers, and we won’t charge you any cancellation fees.”
Hill also filed multiple complaints and finally got ahold of a representative.
“They ultimately sent me a link to a video stating that if I need to improve cell phone service, that I could use WiFi calling or get a range extender. And that wasn’t a satisfactory solution to the problem that they had,” Hill said.
Hill then filed a complaint with the FCC.
“I got a call back several days later from one of their customer service representatives and the escalated to a senior customer service center in Georgia and that’s who I have been working with lately,” Hill said.
Hill says this problem is frightening because many people in the area rely on their cell phones for emergency calls.
KHQ reached out to Verizon multiple times and they finally got back to us on Wednesday with a statement.
It reads in part, “Verizon constantly invests in our network to deliver our customers the quality experience and reliability they expect and deserve. as more people are doing more things, in more places with more internet-connected devices, we’ve seen a dramatic increase in voice and data traffic on our network. we only expect that trend to increase. our teams are actively deploying new network solutions to address some of this demand.”
KHQ asked when the issue will be resolved, and the representative said that the service has been restored, which is not the case as of Thursday afternoon.