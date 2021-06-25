Rollercoaster riders found themselves staring at the sky for over 20 minutes when one of the rollercoasters at the Silverwood Theme Park got stuck halfway up the track on Friday.
Silverwood confirmed that the popular 'Aftershock' rollercoaster, which has multiple loops and steep drops, got stuck about 80% of the way up tower two of the ride. Park officials believe the issue was due to a communication error from one of the coaster's sensors, causing the ride to stop.
The park also said that riders were stuck for roughly 20 minutes before maintenance crews were able to lower the ride down to one of the evacuation platforms and move the riders to safety.
There are no reports of injuries at this time and everyone was safely evacuated from the rollercoaster. Silverwood is still investigating the incident and say that they are working to safely re-open the ride by Saturday.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.