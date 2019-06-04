Update: Silverwood Theme Park's Boulder Beach is set to open for the 2019 season this weekend.
Beginning Saturday, June 8, Boulder Beach will be open daily from 11 am. - 7 p.m. Boulder Beach's last day of the season is scheduled for Monday, Sep. 2.
The water park is popular particularly in the summer, featuring attractions with various levels of intensity such as wave pools, slides, splash parks and more.
Saturday, tickets will move up to their original summer pricing from June 8- Sep. 2. General one-day admission is $53 for Ages 8-64, Youth (3-7) & Seniors (65+) are $30 while children 2 and younger are free. A Hero Discount is also available for police, fire and military personnel.
Boulder Beach opens this Saturday! Have you ever won a race on Riptide Racer? pic.twitter.com/b83MM3ZPem— SilverwoodThemePark (@silverwood4fun) June 4, 2019
Previous coverage: Almost time for some more fun, Inland Northwest.
Silverwood Theme Park is set to open for the season on Saturday, May 4. The park will open at 11 a.m. on Saturday, and will be open strictly on weekends for most of May. The hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for most of the first month back in operation.
The park in Athol, Idaho, will be open on three weekdays beginning the week of May 27, including Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays the week of May 27-31 and the week of June 3-7.
Boulder Beach is scheduled to open on Saturday, June 8. From then on, the entire park will be open daily at 11 a.m., with Boulder Beach closing at 7 p.m. each day. Silverwood will close at 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 9 p.m. the rest of the week.
In hype of the upcoming season, Silverwood is offering several deals on tickets, including discounts on one and two-day admission and $19.88 general admission tickets for this weekend. The early bird specials on one and two-day admission end on Friday, May 3.
Silverwood has also been searching for workers this summer, offering a starting wage of $11/hour for ages 16 and up. The park says perks of the job also include a season pass for yourself, tickets for friends and family and cast member parties.
Here are some more special dates to keep an eye on for the 2019 season:
- Early Bird 1 – Day Admission Ticket: Ending May 3 – $42 per person (valid any day during the 2019 season)
- Early Bird 2 – Day Admission Ticket: Ending May 3 – $75 per person (valid any two days during the 2019 season)
- Silverwood Anniversary: May 4 & 5 – $19.88 per person
- Mothers Day weekend: Moms get in FREE!
- Kids Ages 3-7 Get in FREE: May 18 – 19 – Youth get in FREE (With purchase of an adult ticket)
- American Heroes Weekend: May 25 – 27 – Police, Fire, Military get in FREE (Spouse and kids get a discount rate.)
- Fathers Day weekend: Dads get in FREE!
- Grandparents Day weekend: September 7-8, Grandparents get in FREE!
SAVE up to $11 on 1-day and 2-day tickets during our Early Bird Sale! These tickets are valid any day Silverwood is open for the 2019 season, but they must be purchased by May 3rd. Click the link to buy now. https://t.co/a7N20OlK2o pic.twitter.com/uy203p8MaO— SilverwoodThemePark (@silverwood4fun) May 1, 2019