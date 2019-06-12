Silverwood taking steps to combat sales of fraudulent tickets

ATHOL, Idaho - Silverwood Theme Park has announced some new steps that will be taken in response to fraudulent tickets being sold online.
According to a Facebook post from the park, the phony tickets are being sold online through 3rd party websites with stolen credit cards.
As a result, Silverwood says all tickets purchased online must be printed at one of the park's ticket windows and validated by showing the original credit/debit card used for the transaction.
They say that tickets previously purchased and printed will still be valid.