ATHOL, Idaho - Silverwood Theme Park is now offering employees a shuttle service that would provide round trip service from Spokane and Coeur d'Alene in an effort to combat transportation hurdles and rising gas prices.
For many teenagers in the Inland Northwest, working at Silverwood Theme Park is many people's first jobs. However, commuting to Athol, ID can sometimes be a burden to employees especially for those who are 16.
Because they were getting a lot of feedback from people in Spokane and Coeur d'Alene saying they would love to work at the park but transportation was the issue, Silverwood decided to offer the shuttle service. Silverwood is hiring all kinds of positions and hoping the shuttle service will make it easier for people and keep job applications coming in.
"We are looking for everybody; cashiers, lifeguards, cooks, all different positions. We're doing okay so far but we're hoping this will be that little extra benefit for people," said Stephanie Sampson with Silverwood Theme Park.
The shuttle service does cost employees $25 a week which for a lot of employees works out to about $5 a day. There will be two routes available. The first route will stop at Ridgeline High School in Liberty Lake, the car wash plaza in Post Falls and Lakeland High School in Rathdrum. The second route will stop at Aspen Dental in Coeur d'Alene, Silverlake Mall Hayden and the Super 1 in Athol. The shuttle will provide round trip stops. The starting wage for employees is $16 per hour for ages 16 and up.