Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible. * WHERE...Colfax, Worley, Cheney, Fairfield, Hayden, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley, Moscow, Tekoa, Uniontown, Oakesdale, Rockford, Rosalia, Coeur d'Alene, La Crosse, Post Falls, Davenport, Potlatch, Plummer, Genesee, and Pullman. * WHEN...From Noon today to 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. &&