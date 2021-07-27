TOKYO, Japan - Simone Biles is out of the women's team competition in Tokyo. She withdrew just before she was slated to take the stage.
"Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue," USA Gymnastics said in a statement. "She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."
Biles was originally set to compete on uneven bars in the second rotation, but Jordan Chiles was subbed in.
Sending ❤️ @Simone_Biles and wishing her a speedy recovery. We hope this isn't the last we've seen of one of the world's best gymnasts at #Tokyo2020 #UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/gKBrkIEfsi— #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) July 27, 2021
On Monday, Biles posted on Instagram saying: "It wasn’t an easy day or my best but I got through it. I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times. I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me but damn sometimes it’s hard hahaha! The olympics is no joke! BUT I’m happy my family was able to be with me virtually🤍 they mean the world to me!"
During qualifiers, Biles became the first woman since 1992 to advance to all six possible Olympic finals. Even though she led the all-around ranks, she was "uncharacteristically shaky" and nearly missed out on the beam final entirely.