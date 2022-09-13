OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Ecology's (WSDOE) "Simple As That" campaign is underway and is focused on putting an end to litter on roadways.
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and the DOE spend more than $9 million each year on cleanup efforts. According to WSDOT, from January to July, 816 tons of litter were removed from state roads.
“Litter adds up when we don’t make simple choices to properly dispose of garbage," Governor Jay Inslee said. "It damages our environment, hurts wildlife, and threatens public health, safety and our economy."
The "Simple As That" campaign urges people to use a dedicated container for trash and hold onto it while traveling until you can properly get rid of it.