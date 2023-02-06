SPOKANE, Wash. - One simple mistake has made disastrous financial consequences for a local veteran.
In October 2022, Benny Robinson’s wife of nearly 60 years passed away. When he alerted the military of her passing so his military benefits could be adjusted, he says they mistakenly marked him as deceased. The days he should be spent grieving her loss, he’s instead trying to pull himself out of financial ruin.
“Basically, I have no money,” he said. “I haven't been paid theoretically in five months. October, November, December, they pulled (payments) back. And January and February, I haven't been paid.”
Money he is owed for his years of devoted service to our country.
“I was air traffic control for 17 years,” he said. “I eventually retired as a safety officer at March AFB. When I retired there, I went to work for the VA.”
Benny spent his entire career finding ways to serve.
“I've tried,“ he said.
Because he truly loved it. And found a woman who did too. He remembers the moment he saw Billie Frances on Christmas Day 1955.
“She was the best present I ever got,” he said.
Weeks after meeting, Benny and Billie Frances set the date.
“(We were married) on April 24, 1956,” he said.
It was the best day of his life. The day it really began.
“(We were man and wife for) 57 years,” he said through tears.
They had so many good years, the military took them all over. The couple welcomes two babies came, and as the months rolled into years, the grandbabies came next. Benny recalls his wife’s ability to constantly juggle it all.
“She could get stuff done,” he said.
He remembers their daughter’s wedding where Billie Frances not only made the bridesmaid gowns but also the couple’s cake. She was his hero.
“We had a great life,” he said.
But this past Fall, Billie Frances’ health took a turn. By October, time was fading fast.
“She couldn't wake up, she couldn't function,” he said. “(In her final moments) maybe it was my imagination, but she squeezed my fingers.”
As Benny said the words, he had every day for nearly six decades.
"I told her, ‘I love you,’” he said.
On October 29th, God called Billie Frances up. Through overwhelming grief, Benny helped plan a funeral and get their affairs in order. That included alerting the military to his wife’s passing.
"I called them and reported her death in November and they said your military check will be lowered and I said, I know that's why I'm calling,” he said.
December 1st, his benefits came as normal. But come January 1, nothing. He waited until after the new year's holiday and called.
“They said, ‘oh, I see the problem. We'll get it fixed. Someone checked the wrong box. They show you deceased instead of Billie,’” he said. “They said we'll get you your paycheck.”
A simple fix he thought. He didn't worry. Until a few days later when he was woken up with a phone call.
“The morning of January 5th at 5 AM, it was Chase Bank calling saying your $5,218 overdrawn,” Benny said. “Come to find out, The Department of Treasury can reach inside and pull out every dime you have in there without proof of your demise,” he said. “No one has ever asked for a death certificate.”
Apparently, one wasn't needed for the military to mark Benny as dead, and as he tells it, reclaim payments that were made after his supposed death.
“They pulled October, November and December’s disability and retirement checks because they showed I died in October,” he told our Help Me Hayley. “They didn't verify I was dead, they just took my money.”
He's reached out to the VA, politicians, any and everyone who may be able to help. He said he’s been in frequent communication with representatives from Senator Patty Murray’s office who have been working diligently with him to straighten out this mess.
On January 11th, he received a letter titled, ‘We made a decision on your VA benefits.’ He had some brief hope.
“(The letter says) we apologize for erroneously terminating your (payments,)” he read.
It went on to admit they had made a mistake. It also expressed their condolences for his wife’s death.
“But they still haven’t corrected this,” he said.
The day prior to Help Me Hayley’s first interview with Benny, he once again called the VA to see if the situation had been resolved. He says he was told more discouraging news.
“The VA (rep I spoke to) said according to their computer, I'm still deceased,” he said.
Despite the military's mistake, he is still collecting social security but is far from being able to make ends meet on his own.
“I don't have any money,” he said. “I have friends who were holding me up. If I didn't, I would have already lost my house and my car. Hayley, I don't know where to go.”
Even with her gone, Benny says he’s trying to lean on his wife to get him through this horrible time.
“I often wonder what Billie Frances would be doing if she were still here,” he said.
On Feb. 6, Haley reached out to anyone and everyone she could think of who may be able to help.
Benny says he spoke with someone from Senator Patty Murray's office who said she would work quickly to resolve this.
He also talked with a VA representative and they sent us this statement: "When we learn of an error we strive to correct the matter as soon as possible. Veterans have earned and deserve our very best, and we will never settle for anything less."
Benny has asked that if you would like to offer a donation to him to donate it to a local veterans cause, or to do something nice for a veteran.