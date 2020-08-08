Skies are expected to clear out as we head into the overnight hours with temperatures dropping into the mid 50s in Spokane. Breezy conditions that we've seen today across the Inland Northwest are also expected to calm down after midnight.
Sunday is looking like the perfect day to get outside! We are expecting to see calm to light winds. Temperatures should also be a bit warmer today, finishing in the low 80s. By Monday we will look for widespread mid 80s to 90s for daytime highs across the Inland Northwest.
