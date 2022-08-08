Singer, songwriter and actress Olivia Newton-John has died at 73, according to her husband.
She was best known for her role as Sandy Olsson in “Grease.”
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...High temperatures Tuesday will be in the mid 90s to around 102F. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures will significantly increase the potential or heat related illnesses, particularly for those sensitive to heat. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their homes during the afternoon and evening hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&
