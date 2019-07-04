A pair of Boston Police Officers who went viral with a patriotic song around Fourth of July last year have brought the tradition back in 2019.
Officers Stephen McNulty and Kim Tavares, both members of the department's media relations team, followed up on 2018's "Cop Pool Karaoke" performance of "God Bless America" with their own rendition of the National Anthem.
Boston Police teamed with iHeart Media on the project.
"On behalf of all of us here at the Boston Police Department, we wish you all a very happy and safe 4th of July," Boston PD said in a Facebook post.