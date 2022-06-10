Leslie Lowe
A series of storms will deliver one round of rain and potential thunderstorms to the Pacific northwest for the next several days.  

Widespread rain will become more scattered through the afternoon with the potential of pop-up thunderstorms by Friday afternoon.  The heaviest rain, outside of thunderstorms looks to be overnight Friday into Saturday morning, with another round of potential thunderstorms by Saturday afternoon. 
 
Don't put your umbrella away just yet as rain is expected again on Sunday and Monday, with daytime highs that will trend downward into the upper 50's and 60's.  We will slowly dry out and temperatures will eventually climb back into the 70's by the middle of this next week. 

