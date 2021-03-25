SEATTLE, Wash - Single-game Mariners tickets go on sale today, Thursday, March 25 at 10 am.
The Mariners have received approval from the State of Washington to host up to 9,000 fans beginning with opening night on Thursday, April 1.
If any purchased tickets including season tickets, suite tickets, group tickets, or individual tickets are impacted due to COVID-19 restrictions, fans will have the option of receiving credit towards future purchases or a full refund.
These tickets are digital and must be purchased online, the Mariners' team stores will start selling digital tickets on March 27.
To purchase your single game tickets when they become available today, visit: https://www.mlb.com/mariners/tickets