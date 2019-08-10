UPDATE:
Traffic is open one lane between Slate Creek and Riggins.
According to the Idaho Department of Transportation, both lanes are open in either direction between Grangeville and Slate Creek as well as Riggins and New Meadows.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The U.S. 95 between Grangeville and New Meadows is closed due to downed power lines, surface water, and rock fall.
According to Idaho Department of Transportation, U.S. 95 is closed from mile post 161 to mile post 234.
Information will be updated as it is received.